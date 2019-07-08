DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019267-73
Proximal tibia modular endoprosthetic replacement. Analysis of complications
Abstract
The reconstruction of proximal tibial by using modular endoprosthetics is a complex surgical procedure, accompanied by a significant number of complications (40–70 %) in the period of follow up of 5–15 years.
Objective: to analyze the primary complications of modular endoprosthetic reconstruction of proximal tibial.
Methods: the results of surgical interventions performed on 47 patients with PT tumor lesions (20 men (42.6 %) and 27 women (57.4 %), age from 12 to 74 years) were evaluated. The patients were divided into two groups: I (35 people) — primary modular endoprosthetics after removal of the tumor, II (12) — revision.
Results: in the period from 3 weeks to 13 years after the establishment of a modular endoprosthesis due to complications, 18 (38.2 %) patients underwent revision surgeries. The implanted endoprosthesis was removed in 12 cases (25.5 %): in group I — 9 (25.7 %), in II — 3 (25 %). Due to tumor recurrence, 2 (4.26 %) myofascioplastic amputations were performed. Complications associated with the insufficiency of soft tissues (type I) were observed in 3 (6.3 %) people: in group I — 1 (7.6 % of all complications in the group), in II — 2 (40 %). Aseptic instability (type II) was detected in one case of group I (7.6 % of all group complications) 6 years after primary endoprosthesis. Periprosthetic infection (type IV) developed in periods from 12 days to 4 years in 12 patients (70 % of all complications): in group I — 9 (52.9 %), in II — 3 (17.6 %). Local recurrence of a tumor lesion (V type) was detected in 2 (11.7 % of all complications) people of group I after 6 months. and 3 years after surgery.
Conclusions: in patients with malignant tumors of proximal tibial, the technique of replacing post-resection defects with modular endoprostheses is justified, since it provides 61.8 % positive results.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Mavrogenis, A. F., Pala, E., Angelini, A., Ferraro, A., & Ruggieri, P. (2013). Proximal tibial resections and reconstructions: Clinical outcome of 225 patients.Journal of Surgical Oncology,107 (4), 335–342. doi: 10.1002/jso.23216
Huvos, A. G. (1991).Bone tumors: diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. Philadelphia, PA: W.B. Saunders Company.
Grimer, R. J., Carter, S. R., Tillman, R. M., Sneath, R. S., Walker, P. S., Unwin, P. S., Shewell, P. C. (1999). Endoprosthetic replacement of the proximal tibia. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 81 (3), 488–494.
Vyrva, O. Y. (2013). Modular individual endoprosthetics in the treatment of malignant tumors of long bones (Doctors dissertation). Kyiv. (in Ukrainian)
Malawer, M. M., & Mchale, K. A. (1989). Limb-sparing surgery for high-grade malignant tumors of the proximal tibia. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, (239), 231–248. doi: 10.1097/00003086-198902000-00027
Bickels, J., Wittig, J. C., Kollender, Y., Neff, R. S., Kellar-Graney, K., Meller, I., & Malawer, M. M. (2001). Reconstruction of the extensor mechanism after proximal tibia endoprosthetic replacement. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 16 (7), 856–862. doi: 10.1054/arth.2001.25502
Donati, D., Colangeli, M., Colangeli, S., Di Bella, C., & Mercuri, M. (2008). Allograft-prosthetic composite in the proximal tibia after bone tumor resection. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 466 (2), 459–465. doi: 10.1007/s11999-007-0055-9
Myers, G. J., Abudu, A. T., Carter, S. R., Tillman, R. M., & Grimer, R. J. (2007). The long-term results of endoprosthetic replacement of the proximal tibia for bone tumours. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 89-B (12), 1632–1637. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.89b12.19481
Vyrva, O. E., & Baev, V. V. (2011). Modular endoprosthetics in surgical treatment of children with knee tumors (experimental-clinical study). Bulletin of orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 40–44. (in Ukrainian)
Gebhardt, M. C., Flugstad, D. I., Springfield, D. S., & Mankin, H. J. (1991). The use of bone allografts for limb salvage in high-grade extremity osteosarcoma. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research,(270), 181–196. doi: 10.1097/00003086-199109000-00025
Vyrva, O. E., Golovina, Ya. A., & Malyk, R. V. (2015). Allograft-prosthesis composite for surgical treatment in patients with malignant tumors of the long bones (review). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 120–126. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720152120-125. (in Russian)
Campanacci, M., & Costa, P. (1979). Total resection of distal femur or proximal tibia for bone tumours. Autogenous bone grafts and arthrodesis in twenty-six cases. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 61-B (4), 455–463. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.61b4.227909
Kotz, R. (1997). Rotationplasty. Seminars in Surgical Oncology, 13 (1), 34–40. doi: 10.1002/(sici)1098-2388(199701/02)13:1<34::aid-ssu6>3.0.co;2-5
Gottsauner-Wolf, F., Kotz, R., Knahr, K., Kristen, H., Ritschl, P., & Salzer, M. (1991). Rotationplasty for limb salvage in the treatment of malignant tumors at the knee. A follow-up study of seventy patients. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. American volume, 73 (9), 1365–1375. doi: 10.2106/00004623-199173090-00012
Pendegrass, C. J., Oddy, M. J., Sundar, S., Cannon, S. R., Goodship, A. E., & Blunn, G. W. (2006). The novel use of resorbable Vicryl mesh forin vivotendon reconstruction to a metal prosthesis. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 88-B (9), 1245–1251. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.88b9.17748
Unwin, P. S., Cannon, S. R., Grimer, R. J., Kemp, H. B., Sneath, R. S., & Walker, P. S. (1996). Aseptic loosening in cemented custom-made prosthetic replacements for bone tumours of the lower limb. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 78-B (1), 5–13. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.78b1.0780005
Horowitz, S. M., Lane, J. M., Otis, J. C., & Healey, J. H. (1991). Prosthetic arthroplasty of the knee after resection of a sarcoma in the proximal end of the tibia. A report of sixteen cases. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. American volume, 73 (2), 286–293. doi: 10.2106/00004623-199173020-00017
Jeys, L., Grimer, R., Carter, S., & Tillman, R. (2005). Periprosthetic infection in patients treated for an orthopaedic oncological condition. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. American volume, 87 (4), 842–849. doi: 10.2106/jbjs.c.01222
Lee, S. H., Oh, J. H., Lee, K. S., Yoo, K. H., & Kim, H. S. (2002). Infection after prosthetic reconstruction in limb salvage surgery. International Orthopaedics, 26 (3), 179–184. doi: 10.1007/s00264-001-0328-y
Malawer, M. M., & Chou, L. B. (1995). Prosthetic survival and clinical results with use of large-segment replacements in the treatment of high-grade bone sarcomas. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. American volume, 77 (8), 1154–1165. doi: 10.2106/00004623-199508000-00003
Shimose, S., Sugita, T., Kubo, T., Matsuo, T., & Ochi, M. (2005). Reconstructed patellar tendon length after proximal tibia prosthetic replacement. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, (439), 176–180. doi: 10.1097/01.blo.0000176150.16509.33
Orlic, D., Smerdelj, M., Kolundzic, R., & Bergovec, M. (2006). Lower limb salvage surgery: modular endoprosthesis in bone tumour treatment. International Orthopaedics, 30 (6), 458–464. doi: 10.1007/s00264-006-0193-9
Donati, D., Giacomini, S., Gozzi, E., & Mercuri, M. (2002). Proximal femur reconstruction by an allograft prosthesis composite. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 394, 192–200. doi: 10.1097/00003086-200201000-00023
Ahlmann, E. R., Menendez, L. R., Kermani, C., & Gotha, H. (2006). Survivorship and clinical outcome of modular endoprosthetic reconstruction for neoplastic disease of the lower limb. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 88-B (6), 790–795. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.88b6.17519
Gosheger, G., Gebert, C., Ahrens, H., Streitbuerger, A., Winkelmann, W., & Hardes, J. (2006). Endoprosthetic reconstruction in 250 patients with sarcoma. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 450, 164–171. doi: 10.1097/01.blo.0000223978.36831.39
Mittermayer, F., Windhager, R., Dominkus, M., Krepler, P., Schwameis, E., Sluga, M., & Strasser, G. (2002). Revision of the Kotz type of tumour endoprosthesis for the lower limb. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 84-B (3), 401-406. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.84b3.0840401
Henderson, E. R., Groundland, J. S., Pala, E., Dennis, J. A., Wooten, R., Cheong, D., & Letson, G. D. (2011). Failure mode classification for tumor endoprostheses. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 93 (5), 418–429. doi: 10.2106/jbjs.j.00834
Henderson, E. R., O’Connor, M. I., Ruggieri, P., Windhager, R., Funovics, P. T., Gibbons, C. L., & Letson, G. D. (2014). Classification of failure of limb salvage after reconstructive surgery for bone tumours. The Bone & Joint Journal, 96-B (11), 1436–1440. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.96b11.34747
Pala, E., Trovarelli, G., Calabrò, T., Angelini, A., Abati, C. N., & Ruggieri, P. (2014). Survival of modern knee tumor megaprostheses: failures, functional results, and a comparative statistical analysis. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 473 (3), 891–899. doi: 10.1007/s11999-014-3699-2
Copyright (c) 2019 Oleg Vyrva, Ivan Skoryk, Igor Shevchenko, Roman Malyk, Yanina Golovina, Dmytro Mikhanovskiy
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.