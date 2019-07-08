DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987201925-12
Bone regeneration during use of allo- and xenograftsin combination with bioactive blood serum factors
Abstract
Finding the optimal graft for filling bone defects and optimizing reparative osteogenesis are actual problems of orthopаedics and traumatology. The peculiarities of the restructuring and the biocompatibility of plastic materials saturated with bioactive factors of blood serum are poorly understood.
Objective: to study the morphological features of reparative osteogenesis when using allo- and xenografts in combination with the bioactive factors of blood serum for the filling of rabbit humerus defects.
Methods: аn experimental study was conducted on the 20 rabbits of the Californian breed (6 months old), which were implanted of cancellous allograft or xenograft in combination with bioactive factors of blood serum in the defect of the proximal metadiaphysis of the humerus. Allo- and xenografts with a diameter of 7 mm, a length of 10 mm were made from the humerus of donor rabbits and pigs and immersed in autologous serum with bioactive factors for 20 minutes immediately before the surgery. Histological analysis was performed after surgery on the 21th and 90th days.
Results: іn the case of the use of allografts on the 21th day of observation, the process of their restructuring, the formation of the new bone and the beginning of its remodeling were recorded. On the 90th days after implantation, a complete restructuring of the allografts and the filling of the defect with a lamellar bone were established. When using xenografts, their replacement was established with predominantly fibrous tissue, which for 21th days occupied more than a third of the defect area, and for the 90th, more than half. The relative area of the new bone tissue was 1.8 and 8.2 times less compared with the use of the allograft (p < 0.01), respectively.
Conclusions: аllografts rearrangement is faster compared to xenografts, and for 90th days the defect is filled with lamellar bone tissue. Slowed rearrangement of the xenograft is associated with the formation of fibrous tissue around it.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
