DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720191102-103
Open Access Subscription Access
Igor Volodymyrovych Kotulskyy
Abstract
On February 1, 2019 he turned 80 years as head of the Department of Pathophysiology and Functional Diagnostics of the State Institution "Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine", candidate of medical sciences Kotulskyy Igor Volodymyrovych.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
Copyright (c) 2019 Staff SISJP NAMS
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.