DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019172-77
Modular endoprosthetics proximal tibia in case of giant cell tumor
Abstract
Surgical treatment of a giant cell tumor (GCT) remains a complex and urgent problem. Its tactics depend on the size and location of GCT. Age of the patient, the presence of pathological fractures, invasion of blood vessels and nerves.
Objective: to study the results of modular Endoprosthetics of the proximal tibial (PT) in case of a GCT injury.
Methods: the study group included 16 patients (9 women, 7 men, age from 18 to 56 years) with GCT of PT (stage III according to the classification of Enneking). Patients were examined according to generally accepted methods, X-rays, CT scans (if angio CT was necessary), and Biopsy were performed. Surgical treatment: resection of PT with GCT «en block», modular endoprosthetics recostruction with the MUTARS Implant cast system (6 patients), CИMEКС (9) and GMRS Stryker (1), soft tissue reinsertion to the endoprosthesis body, knee-joint extension plastic. The capsule of the suspension and the patella bundles were fixed on an Attachment tube (СИМЕКС and MUTARS systems) or using a nylon ribbon (GMRS Stryker). For the evaluation used the scale MSTS and TESS.
Results: patients returned to normal life on average 2–2.5 months. The functional results on the MSTS scale were (72 ± 12) %, on the TESS scale — (74 ± 16) % and were classified as good. During the observation period of 6 months. up to 14 years not a single tumor recurrence was detected.
Results: 2 (12.5 %) — periprosthetic infection, 1 (6.2 %) — traumatic damage to the extensor apparatus.
Conclusions: resection of «en blok» in the case of Enneking stage III GCT made it possible to avoid oncological complications during the observation period up to 14 years. The use of modular endoprostheses, the reinstallation of soft tissues on the body of the endoprosthesis and the plastic of the extension apparatus of the knee joint, the early activation of the patient contributed to the achievement of a good functional result.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Picci, P., Manfrini, M., Fabbri, N., Gambarotti, M., & Vanel, D. (Eds.). (2014). Atlas of Musculoskeletal Tumors and Tumorlike Lesions: The Rizzoli Case Archive. Berlin, Germany: Springer Science & Business Media. doi: 10.1007/978-3-319-01748-8
Xing, R., Yang, J., Kong, Q., Tu, C., Zhou, Y., & Duan, H. (2013). Giant cell tumour of bone in the appendicular skeleton: an analysis of 276 cases. Acta Orthopaedica Belgica, 79 (6), 731–737.
Eckerd, J. J., & Grogan, T. J. (1986). Giant cell tumor of bone. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 204, 45–58.
Vyrva, O. Ye., Golovina, O., Malyk, R. (2015). Allograft-prosthesis composite for surgical treatment in patients with malignant tumors of the long bones (review). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 120–126. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720152120-125
Vyrva, O. Ye. (2013). Modular individual endoprosthetics in the treatment of malignant tumors of long bones. (Doctor of medical sciences dissertation). Retrieved from Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Kyiv. (in Ukrainian)
Vyrva, O. Ye. (2014). The current approach to treatment of malignant bone tumors (literature review) (part 2). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 117–126. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720141117-126 (in Ukrainian)
Urakawa, H., Yonemoto, T., Matsumoto, S., Takagi, T., Asanuma, K., Watanuki, M., & Ozaki, T. (2018). Clinical outcome of primary giant cell tumor of bone after curettage with or without perioperative denosumab in Japan: from a questionnaire for JCOG 1610 study. World Journal of Surgical Oncology, 16 (1). doi:10.1186/s12957-018-1459-6
Mavrogenis, A. F., Pala, E., Angelini, A., Ferraro, A., & Ruggieri, P. (2012). Proximal tibial resections and reconstructions: Clinical outcome of 225 patients. Journal of Surgical Oncology, 107 (4), 335–342. doi:10.1002/jso.23216
Bickels, J., Wittig, J. C., Kollender, Y., Neff, R. S., Kellar-Graney, K., Meller, I., & Malawer, M. M. (2001). Reconstruction of the extensor mechanism after proximal tibia endoprosthetic replacement. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 16(7), 856–862. doi:10.1054/arth.2001.25502
Vyrva, O. Ye., & Baev, V. V. (2011). Modular endoprosthetics in surgical treatment of children with knee tumors (experimeter-clinical study). Bulletin of Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 1, 40–44.
Enneking, W. F., Dunham, W., Gebhardt, M. C., Malawar, M., & Pritchard, D. J. (1993). A System for the Functional Evaluation of Reconstructive Procedures After Surgical Treatment of Tumors of the Musculoskeletal System. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA;(286), 241–246. doi:10.1097/00003086-199301000-00035
Davis, A. M., Wright, J. G., Williams, J. I., Bombardier, C., Griffin, A., & Bell, R. S. (1996). Development of a measure of physical function for patients with bone and soft tissue sarcoma. Quality of Life Research, 5 (5), 508–516. doi:10.1007/bf00540024
Henderson, E. R., O’Connor, M. I., Ruggieri, P., Windhager, R., Funovics, P. T., Gibbons, C. L., & Letson, G. D. (2014). Classification of failure of limb salvage after reconstructive surgery for bone tumours. The Bone & Joint Journal, 96-B (11), 1436–1440. doi:10.1302/0301-620x.96b11.34747
Vyrva, O. Ye. (2008). Reconstruction of soft tissues with modular megaendoprosthesis in patients with malignant tumor of bones. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 4, 54–61.
Van der Heijden, L., Sander Dijkstra, P. D., Campanacci, D. A., Gibbons, C. L., & Van de Sande, M. A. (2013). Giant Cell Tumor With Pathologic Fracture: Should We Curette or Resect? Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 471 (3), 820–829. doi:10.1007/s11999-012-2546-6
Copyright (c) 2019 Oleg Vyrva, Ivan Skoryk
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.