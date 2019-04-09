Comparative analysis of the results of the posterior cruciate ligament restoration with «inlay» methods and transtibial canal conduction

Damage of the posterior cruciate ligament is one of the most challeging in the knee joint. The question of the optimal method of its restoration remains open.

Objective: on the basis of comparative analysis of results and complications, to evaluate the effectiveness of posterior cruciate ligament restoration with the graft taken from tibia flexors tendons by the transtibial method method «Іnlay» using a graft from the tendon quadriceps femoris with retrograde drill of the tibia.

Methods: the results of treatment of two groups of patients were analyzed: I (56 patients) were operated with «Inlay» method with retrograde drill of the tibia using graft from the quadriceps muscle tendon (QT, one sheath of the tendon), ІІ (47) — the usual techniques of drilling canals and graft from the semitendinosus and gracilis (single-bundle) were used. The indicators of the VAS, IKDS, Tegner, Lysholm and KOOS scales were evaluated, and we evaluated the progression of arthrosis changings according to Kellgren and Lawrence classification.

Results: in group I, a subjective assessment of satisfaction was obtained from 27 (48.21 %) patients. Very satisfied with the result of 12 (21.43 %) patients, satisfied — 9 (16.07 %), conditionally satisfied — 5 (8.93 %), dissatisfied — 1 (1.79 %). The indicator for VAS was (2.46 ± 1.65). In the II group, 27 (57.45 %) patients were evaluated: 12 (25.53 %) — very satisfied, 11 (23.40 %) — satisfied, 2 (4.46 %) — conditionally satisfied, 2 (4.46 %) — not satisfied. The indicator for VAS was (2.75 ± 1.27).

Conclusions: arthroscopic posterior cruciate ligament restoration with «Inlay» QT method with the usage of RetroDrill® technology can be recommended as an alternative method. However, attention should be paid to the progression of arthrosis and the possibility of iatrogenic damage a. poplitea that needs to be thoroughly protected during surgery.