DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019114-18
Degenerative changes of sacro-iliac joint in patients with lumbar LV–S1 spine fusion
Abstract
Objectives: to study the X-ray changes of the sacro-iliac joint (SIJ) in patients with lumbar spine degenerative changes, who had LV–S1 level fusion before and after surgery.
Methods: we made a retrospective analysis of 274 cases of patients with LV–S1 level fusion due to lumbar spine osteochondrosis. The criteria for inclusion in the study were: 1) the presence of anteriorposterior X-ray of the lumbar spine with the SIJ before surgery and on the next follow-up; 2) repeated application after surgical intervention to the Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology because of lumbal pelvic pain. 78 case histories were included into the work: group 1 (36 patients) who applied for a lumbar pain for 6 months after surgery, group 2 (42) — one year or more. On X-rays were evaluated articular surfaces of SIJ, subchondral sclerosis, osteophytes, ligaments grafting, bone marrow, narrowing of the width of the articular space of the SIJ. The obtained results were processed statistically.
Results: in most of the included patients, prior to the operation degenerative changes in the SIJ were observed on the anterior-posterior radiographs — narrowing of the articular space width (88.5%) and subchondral sclerosis (87.2 %). In group 1, statistically significant changes in degenerative changes in SIJ have not been determined. In group 2 we observed the progression of degenerative changes: narrowing of articular space — in 97.6 % of patients, increase of subchondral sclerosis — in 95.2 %, increase of osteophyte development — 40.4 %, bone marrow — 69.0 %.
Conclusions: in patients who complain on lumbar pelvic pain after LV–SI spine fusion, differential diagnosis should take into account SIJ dysfunction.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Vleeming, A., Albert, H. B., Östgaard, H. C., Sturesson, B., & Stuge, B. (2008). European guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic girdle pain. European Spine Journal, 17 (6), 794–819. doi:10.1007/s00586-008-0602-4
Panjabi, M. M. (2006). A hypothesis of chronic back pain: ligament subfailure injuries lead to muscle control dysfunction. European Spine Journal, 15 (5), 668–676. doi:10.1007/s00586-005-0925-3
Liliang, P., Lu, K., Liang, C., Tsai, Y., Wang, K., & Chen, H. (2011). Sacroiliac Joint Pain after Lumbar and Lumbosacral Fusion: Findings Using Dual Sacroiliac Joint Blocks. Pain Medicine, 12 (4), 565–570. doi:10.1111/j.1526-4637.2011.01087.x
Ha, K., Lee, J., & Kim, K. (2008). Degeneration of Sacroiliac Joint After Instrumented Lumbar or Lumbosacral Fusion. Spine, 33 (11), 1192–1198. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e318170fd35
Polly, D. W., Cher, D. J., Wine, K. D., Whang, P. G., Frank, C. J., Harvey, C. F., & Sembrano, J. N. (2015). Randomized Controlled Trial of Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Using Triangular Titanium Implants vs Nonsurgical Management for Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction. Neurosurgery, 77 (5), 674–691. doi:10.1227/neu.0000000000000988
Duhon, B. S., Bitan, F., Lockstadt, H., Kovalsky, D., Cher, D., & Hillen, T. (2016). Triangular Titanium Implants for Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion: 2-Year Follow-Up from a Prospective Multicenter Trial. International Journal of Spine Surgery, 10, 13. doi:10.14444/3013
Asil, K., & Yaldiz, C. (2018). Retrospective Assessment of Early Changes in the Sacroiliac Joint After Posterior Lumbar Fusion Surgery via Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography. World Neurosurgery, 120, e546-e550. doi:10.1016/j.wneu.2018.08.127
Finger, T., Bayerl, S., Bertog, M., Czabanka, M., Woitzik, J., & Vajkoczy, P. (2016). Impact of sacropelvic fixation on the development of postoperative sacroiliac joint pain following multilevel stabilization for degenerative spine disease. Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery, 150, 18–22. doi:10.1016/j.clineuro.2016.08.009
Klineberg, E., McHenry, T., Bellabarba, C., Wagner, T., & Chapman, J. (2008). Sacral Insufficiency Fractures Caudal to Instrumented Posterior Lumbosacral Arthrodesis. Spine, 33 (16), 1806–1811. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e31817b8f23
Papadopoulos, E. C., Cammisa, F. P., & Girardi, F. P. (2008). Sacral Fractures Complicating Thoracolumbar Fusion to the Sacrum. Spine, 33 (19), E699-E707. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e31817e03db
Staude, V. А., Radzishevska, Ye. B., & Zlatnik, R. V. (2018). Degenerative changes in sacroiliac joint in patients with it’s dysfunction. Orthopaedics, Travmatology and prosthetics, 2 (611), 22–27. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872018222-27 (Ukraine)
Kutcenko, V. A. (2009). Lumbar spondilolisthesis (pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognostication and treatment) (Doctor dissertation). (Ukraine)
Korzh, N. A., Staude, V. A., & Radzishevska, Ye. B. (2018). Relationship of X-ray parameters of the lower segmental lordosis and stability of sacroiliac joint at it’s dysfunction at conservative treatment. Orthopaedics, Travmatology and prosthetics, 3 (612), 29–38. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872018329-38 (Ukraine)
Ivanov, A. A., Kiapour, A., Ebraheim, N. A., & Goel, V. (2009). Lumbar Fusion Leads to Increases in Angular Motion and Stress Across Sacroiliac Joint. Spine, 34 (5), E162–E169. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e3181978ea3
Kirkaldy-willis, W. H., & Farfan, H. F. (1982). Instability of the Lumbar Spine. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA; (165), 110–123. doi:10.1097/00003086-198205000-00015
Copyright (c) 2019 Volodymyr Staude, Yevgenya Radzishevska, Ruslan Zlatnyk
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.