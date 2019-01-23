The results of treatment of combined injuries of the posterior cruciate ligament and structures of the posterior lateral corner of the knee joint

Golovakha, M. L., Orljanski, W., & Benedetto, K. P. (2017). Posterior cruciate ligament ruptures. Zaporozhye: Prosvita. (in Russian)

Dubrov, V. E. (2003). Surgical correction of cruciate and collateral ligaments of the knee joint in the acute period of trauma: Clinical and experimental research (Doctoral dissertation). Moscow. (in Russian)

Bergfeld, J. A., McAllister, D. R., Parker, R. D., Valdevit, A. D., & Kambic, H. E. (2001). A biomechanical comparison of posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction techniques. American Journal of Sports Medicine, 29 (2), 129–136. doi: 10.1177/03635465010290020401

LaPrade, R. F., Wentorf, F. A., Fritts, H., Gundry, C., & Hightower, C. D. (2007). A prospective magnetic resonance imaging study of the incidence of posterolateral and multiple ligament injuries in acute knee injuries presenting with a hemarthrosis. Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic & Related Surgery, 23 (12), 1341–1347. doi:10.1016/j.arthro.2007.07.024

Serra Cruz, R., Mitchell, J. J., Dean, C. S., Chahla, J., Moatshe, G., & LaPrade, R. F. (2016). Anatomic posterolateral corner reconstruction. Arthroscopy Techniques, 5 (3), e563–e572. doi:10.1016/j.eats.2016.02.006

Frosch, K., Akoto, R., Drenck, T., Heitmann, M., Pahl, C., & Preiss, A. (2015). Arthroscopic popliteus bypass graft for posterolateral instabilities of the knee. Operative Orthopädie und Traumatologie, 28 (3), 193–203. doi:10.1007/s00064-015-0432-6

Christel, P. (2003). Basic principles for surgical reconstruction of the PCL in chronic posterior knee instability. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 11 (5), 289–296. doi:10.1007/s00167-003-0407-2

Campbell, R. B., Torrie, A., Hecker, A., & Sekiya, J. K. (2007). Comparison of tibial graft fixation between simulated arthroscopic and open inlay techniques for posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 35 (10), 1731–1738. doi:10.1177/0363546507302216

Cury, R. D., Mestriner, M. B., Kaleka, C. C., Severino, N. R., De Oliveira, V. M., & Camargo, O. P. (2014). Double-bundle PCL reconstruction using autogenous quadriceps tendon and semitendinous graft: Surgical technique with 2-year follow-up clinical results. The Knee, 21 (3), 763–768. doi:10.1016/j.knee.2014.02.021

Fanelli, G. C., & Larson, R. V. (2002). Practical management of posterolateral instability of the knee. Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic & Related Surgery, 18 (2), 1–8. doi:10.1053/jars.2002.31779

Geeslin, A. G., & LaPrade, R. F. (2010). Location of bone bruises and other osseous injuries associated with acute grade III isolated and combined posterolateral knee injuries. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 38 (12), 2502–2508. doi:10.1177/0363546510376232

Hughston, J. C., & Jacobson, K. E. (1985). Chronic posterolateral rotatory instability of the knee. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 67 (3), 351–359. doi:10.2106/00004623-198567030-00001

Jordan, S. S., Campbell, R. B., & Sekiya, J. K. (2007). Posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction using a new arthroscopic tibial inlay double-bundle technique. Sports Med Arthrose, 15 (4), 176–183. doi: 10.1097/JSA.0b013e3181595b95

Margheritini, F., Frascari Diotallevi, F., & Mariani, P. P. (2011). Posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction usäng an arthroscopic femoral inlay technique. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 19 (12),. 2033–2035. doi: 10.1007/s00167-011-1469-1

Mariani, P. P., & Margheritini, F. (2006). Full arthroscopic inlay reconstruction of posterior cruciate ligament. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 14 (11), 1038–1044. doi:10.1007/s00167-006-0086-x

Markolf, K. L., Zemanovic, J. R., & McAllister, D. R. (2002). Cyclic loading of posterior cruciate ligament replacements fixed with tibial tunnel and tibial inlay methods. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 84 (4), 518–524. doi:10.2106/00004623-200204000-00002

LaPrade, R F., Johansen, S., Agel, J., Risberg. M. A., Moksnes, H., & Engebretsen, L. (2010). Outcomes of an anatomic posterolateral knee reconstruction. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. Am., 92 (1), 16–22. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.I.00474.

Petersen, W., & Zantop, T. (2006). Biomechanik des hinteren Kreuzbandes und der hinteren Instabilität. Arthroskopie, 19 (3), 207–214. doi:10.1007/s00142-006-0358-y

Russe, K., Schulz, M. S., & Strobel, M. J. (2006). Epidemiologie der hinteren Kreuzbandverletzung. Arthroskopie, 19 (3), 215–220. doi:10.1007/s00142-006-0354-2

Salata, M. J., & Sekiya, J. K. (2010). Arthroscopic posterior cruciate ligament tibial inlay reconstruction. Sports Health: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 3 (1), 52–58. doi:10.1177/1941738110385308

Strobel, M. J., & Weiler, A. (2006). Therapie der chronischen HKB-Lasion. Arthroskopie, 19 (3), 243–257. doi:10.1007/s00142-006-0360-4

Montgomery, S. R., Johnson, J. S., McAllister, D. R., & Petrigliano, F. A. (2013). Surgical management of PCL injuries: indications, techniques, and outcomes. Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine, 6 (2), 115–123. doi:10.1007/s12178-013-9162-2

LaPrade, R. F., Muench, C., Wentorf, F., & Lewis, J. L. (2002). The effect of injury to the posterolateral structures of the knee on force in a posterior cruciate ligament graft. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 30 (2), 233–238. doi:10.1177/03635465020300021501

Logan, M., Williams, A., Lavelle, J., Gedroyc, W., & Freeman, M. (2004). The effect of posterior cruciate ligament deficiency on knee kinematics. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 32 (8), 1915–1922.

LaPrade, R. F., Heikes, C., Bakker, A. J., & Jakobsen, R. B. (2008). The reproducibility and repeatability of varus stress radiographs in the assessment of isolated fibular collateral ligament and grade-III posterolateral knee injuries. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 90 (10), 2069–2076. doi:10.2106/jbjs.g.00979

Weiler, A., Schmeling, A., & Jung, T. M. (2006). Management der akuten HKB-Verletzung. Arthroskopie, 19 (3), 229–242. doi:10.1007/s00142-006-0356-0