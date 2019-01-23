Peculiarities of immune response in patients with early infectious complications after knee and hip joint arthroplasty

Wagenaar, F., Löwik, C. A., Stevens, M., Bulstra, S. K., Pronk, Y., Akker-Scheek, I. V., … Jutte, P. C. (2017). Managing persistent wound leakage after total knee and hip arthroplasty. Results of a nationwide survey among Dutch orthopaedic surgeons. Journal of Bone and Joint Infection, 2 (4), 202–207. doi:10.7150/jbji.22327

Siljander, M. P., Sobh, A. H., Baker, K. C., Baker, E. A., & Kaplan, L. M. (2018). Multidrug-resistant organisms in the setting of periprosthetic joint infection-diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33 (1), 185–194. doi:10.1016/j.arth.2017.07.045

Shoybonov, B. B., Baronets, V. Yu., Panchenko, L. F., & Kubatiev, A. A. (2013). The method for determining circulating immune complexes. Pathogenesis, 11(1), 74–79. (in Russion)

Isaeva, A. D., Novachenko, T. M., & Delevsky, Yu. P. (1975). Prevention and treatment of non-insertion of pregnancy and leukocyte insufficiency: method. recom.

Verma, P., Banerjee, B., Bhattacharya, S., & Khanna, N. (2012). Oxidative stress and leukocyte migration inhibition response in cutaneous adverse drug reactions. Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology, 78 (5), 664. doi:10.4103/0378-6323.100519

Abe, M., Yagi, M., Wakasugi, Y., Hattori, H., & Uno, K. (2011). A study of elevated interleukin-8 (cxcl8) detection of leukocyte migration inhibitory activity in patients allergic to beta-lactam antibiotics. Allergology International, 60 (4), 497–504. doi:10.2332/allergolint.10-oa-0288

Veltman, E. S., Moojen, D. J., Nelissen, R. G., & Poolman, R. W. (2018). Antibiotic Prophylaxis and DAIR treatment in primary total hip and knee arthroplasty, A National Survey in The Netherlands. Journal of Bone and Joint Infection, 3 (1), 5–9. doi:10.7150/jbji.20259

Abe, M., Kurihara, T., & Uno, K. (2005). Study on drug-induced hypersensitivity blood disorders using leukocyte migration test. Iryo Yakugaku (Japanese Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Care and Sciences), 31 (1), 32–40. doi:10.5649/jjphcs.31.32

Lee, S., Kim, S., Kwon, S., Kim, Y., Kim, K., Moon, H., … Park, S. (2001). Distribution and cytokine production of CD4 and CD8 T-lymphocyte subsets in patients with acute asthma attacks. Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 86 (6), 659–664. doi:10.1016/s1081-1206(10)62295-8