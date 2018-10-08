The results of experimental lumbar posterior-lateral fusion with platelet rich fibrin

In the case of instrumental spine fusion with the achieved biomechanical rigidity of the operated segment, the use of platelet-rich fibrin to stimulate osteogenesis is promising.

Objective: to study the possibility of lumbar spine fusion under conditions of platelet-rich fibrin usage in the experiment.

Methods: fusion modeling was made in 42 mature male Californian rabbits, which were divided into 6 groups of 7 individuals in each group In the 1st group we did not use grafts (control group); in the 2nd group we used bone autografts; in the 3rd — bone autografts with platelet-rich fibrin; in the 4th — allografts from iliac crest; in the 5th — a llografts f rom i liac c rest c ombined with platelet-rich fibrin; in the 6th — platelet-rich fibrin. Methods: roentgenological, morphological, statistical.

Results: false positive fusion was revealed on X-rays in the 1st group in 28.6 % of cases, in the group 6th — in 7.1 %, false negative — in the 2nd and t he 3rd groups — equal in 7.1 %. In the control group 1st spine fusion was not found. In all other groups we have found the callous formation with different amount of bone, cartilage and connective tissue. In these groups on radiographs, the optical density of the newly formed bone exceeded the same parameters of the cancellous bone of the adjacent vertebral bodies.

Conclusions: the greatest osteogenic properties were found in the case of a combination of bone autografts with platelet-rich fibrin: the highest incidence of fusion (71.4 %) was recorded, in which the predominantly mature bone tissue was formed. Regardless of the type of the graft (auto- or allo-), platelet-rich fibrin increased its reparative capabilities, providing a higher frequency of bone marrow formation based on the results of radiography a nd h istology.