DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018385-92
Stress-strain state of hip joint in children with aseptic femoral head necrosis (the first message)
Abstract
Aseptic femoral head necrosis in children has a polyethiological structure and leads to the formation of various deformities or the entire proximal femur. Consequences of this may be the early development of hip joint arthritis.
Objective: to study the stress-strain state of the hip joint components in cases of femoral head defects of 25 % of its size with different localization due to aseptic femoral head necrosis in children.
Methods: a simplified finite element model of the childʼs hip joint was constructed and mathematical studies of the stress-strain state were performed in the normal joint and modeling of the femoral head defect with a 25 % of its volume. The defect was located in the lower and middle parts of the femoral head, in the zone of its loading and at the boundary of the upper edge of the acetabulum. The study of the stress-strain state model was made under the influence of a vertical load of 270 N, and also simulated the effect of the gluteus medius (450 N) and gluteus minimus (200 N) muscles.
Results: Normally the main loading transfers through the cortical layer of the femur, the tensions in the cancellous bone are insignificant. The most stressed zone is the femoral neck, especially in the upper part, in the area of its transition to the head under the growth zone. In the case of a defect in the medial and upper parts of the femoral head, slight changes of the stress-strain state were found, and at the border of the upper edge of the acetabulum and in the growth zone — were pronounced. The maximum stress level reached 22.0 MPa, which is 2.5 times higher than the norm.
Conclusions: as for to stress distribution in hip joint models, the most unfavorable position is the location of the defect in size 25 % of the femoral head volume at the border of the upper edge of the acetabulum and in the upper part of the femoral head, in the zone of its main load. It is with this option that the highest level of stress is observed on all the sites of the femur.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Agapov, V. P. (2000) The method of finite elements in the statics, dynamics and stability of spatial thin-walled reinforced structures: uch. allowance. Moscow: ASV. (in Russia)
Alyamovsky A. A. (2004) SolidWorks / COSMOSWorks. Engineering analysis by the finite element method. Moscow: DMK Press. (in Russia)
Berezovsky, V. A., & Kolotilov, N. N. (1990) Biophysical characteristics of tissues man: a reference book. Kiev: Naukova dumka. (in Ukraine)
Khasanov, R. F., Andreev, A. P., Skvortsov, A. P. (2015) Biomechanical justification of surgical treatment Legg-Calvet-Perthes disease. Innovative technologies in medicine, 1, 4(89), 200–203. (in Ukraine)
Gajko, G. V., Filipchuk, V. V., & Kharhun, M. I. (2003) The confusion of the peregue of Legg-Calvet-Perthes crochet. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 2, 27–29. (in Ukraine)
Zelenetsky, I. B., Yaresko, O. V., & Miteleva, Z. M. (2012) The mathematician of modeling the stressed-deformed staw of the cul-de-sac over the plains the meaning of the Shiikovo-dyafizarnogo kut. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 4(589), 20–23. doi: 10.15674 / 0030-59872012420-23 (in Ukraine)
Knets, I. V., Pfafrod, G. O., & Saulgozis, Yu. Zh. (1980) Deformation and destruction of solid biological tissues. Riga: Zinatne.
Konoplev, Yu. G., Mitryakin, V. I., & Sachenkov, O. A. (2011) Application of mathematical modeling in the planning of an operation for hip joint endoprosthetics. Scientific notes of the Kazan University. Phys.-Math. of Science. Kazan (Volga) Federal University, 153, 4, 76–83.
Shchurov, V. A., Novikov, K. I., & Zakirov, R. Kh. (2012) Mathematical modeling of joint biomechanics. Scientific and Technical Herald of the Volga Region, 1, 31–37. (in Russia)
Miteleeva, Z. M., Chuiko, A. N., ORGANOV, V. V. (1998) Analysis of stress-strain condition of the hip joint by the finite elements. Biomechanics-98: mat. Conf.-N. Novgorod. (in Russia)
Mustafin, R. N., KHUSNUTDINOVA, E. K. (2017) Avascular necrosis of the femoral head bones. Pacific Medical Journal, 1, 27–35
Vitenson, A. S., Petrushanskaya, K. A., & Spivak, B. G. (2013) Features of the biomechanical structure of walking in healthy children of different ages. Russian Journal Biomechanics, 17, 1, 78–93. (in Russia)
Korolkov, O. I. (2008). The method of hip joint modeling. Patent No. 31078 UA (in Ukraine)
Slyzovsky, G. V., & Kuzhelivsky, I. I. (2012) The current state of the problem of treating bone pathology in children. Bulletin of Siberian Medicine, 2, 64–77. (in Russia)
Slyzovsky, G. V., Kuzhelivsky, I. I., & Sitko, L. A. (2015) The current state of the problem of treatment of diseases of the osteoarticular system in children. Mother and a child in the Kuzbass, 63, 4, 4–12.
Miteleva, Z. M., Petrenko, D. E., Konareva, N. N., & Zhigun, A. I. (2003) Simplified finite element model of proximal part of the thigh bone. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 2, 56–60. (in Ukraine)
Shevchenko, S. D., & Korolkov, A. I. (2000) Pathogenetic aspects of treatment of Perthes' disease. mat. Republic. Yubil. sci. Conf. traumas.-orthop. The Republic Belarus, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of BelNIITO. Minsk. (in Belarus)
Crowninshield, R. D., & Brand, R. A. (1981). A physiologically based criterion of muscle force prediction in locomotion. Journal of Biomechanics, 14(11), 793–801. doi:10.1016/0021-9290(81)90035-x
Gere J. M., & Timoshenko, S. P. (1997) Mechanics of materials. Boston PWS Pub Co.
Goel, V., Valliappan, S., & Svensson, N. (1978). Stresses in the normal pelvis. Computers in Biology and Medicine, 8(2), 91–104. doi:10.1016/0010-4825(78)90001-x
Thompson, G. H., Price, C. T., Roy, D., Meehan, P. L., & Richards, B. S. (2002) Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease: current concepts. Instructional Course Lectures, 51, 367–384.
Quain, S., & Catterall, A. (1986). Hinge abduction of the hip. Diagnosis and treatment. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 68-B(1), 61–64. doi:10.1302/0301-620x.68b1.3941142
Wolff, J. (1986) The law of bone remodeling. Berlin : Springer-Verlag.
Zienkiewicz, O. C., & Taylor, R. L. (2005). The finite element method for solid and structural mechanics. Oxford: Butterworth-Heinemann.
Copyright (c) 2018 Oleksandr Korolkov, Yelyzaveta Katsalap, Mykhaylo Karpinsky, Oleksandr Yaresko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.