Open Access Subscription Access
Grigoriy Grigorovich Golka
Abstract
The article is devoted to the 60th anniversary of the doctor of medical sciences professor, head of the department of traumatology and orthopedics of the Kharkiv National Medical University Need for Hryhoriy Grigoryevich.
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720182118-119
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 - Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.