Prophylaxis of femoral head dislocation after total hip arthroplasty due to restoring of joint capsule
Abstract
One of the most frequent complications after total hip replacement is femoral head dislocation. To avoid this complication is possible by restoring of joint capsule.
Objective: on the base of retrospective and prospective analysis we determined the efficacy of prophylaxis of femoral head dislocation due to designed method of hip replacement.
Methods: we analyzed retrospectively 94 patients (54 with femoral head dislocation, 40 — without), prospective — 89 (with suggested method of hip replacement with capsule preserving). Quantitative criteria of risk forecasting for femoral head dislocation was made with consistent forecast procedure.
Results: it was shown that the main factor of risk for femoral head dislocation after hip replacement is patient depended. Among them the most frequent are obesity weakness of hip joint muscles (77.8 %), age older than 55 y. o (70.4 %) and non-compliance of orthopaedic mode in the postoperative period with extensive movements in the hip joint (66.7 %). Suggested method of femoral head dislocation method with preserving of joint capsule is effective and proved with clinical and statistical studies.
Conclusions: on the base of retrospective study we found factors of risk for femoral head dislocation after total hip replacement. The most informative forecast signs were repeated (two times and more) closed reduction of head dislocation (I = 1.23), extensive movements ih the hip joint (I = 0.64), femoral head diameter less than 28 mm (I = 0.54). Suggested method of prophylaxis and treatment of femoral head dislocation with preserving of joint capsule can provide favorable result of hip replacement.
