Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Zoya Myhailivna Miteleva

- Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Abstract


The article is devoted to the 80th anniversary of Zoya Mikhailovna Milevoy - a coryphaeum of modern Ukrainian orthopedics and traumatology, an outstanding scientist, a talented teacher, a professor.



DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017485

Refbacks

  • There are currently no refbacks.


Copyright (c) 2018 - Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

 