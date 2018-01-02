Regeneration of full-length layers cartilage in experimental under the impaction platelet rich plasma

It is known that even small damage to the cartilage, regard­less of genesis, is not spontaneously repaired. This provokes in the future the spread of degenerative joint damage and the oc­currence of irreversible secondary arthrosis changes.

Objective: to analyze the effect of autologous platelet rich plasma on the re­generation process in simulated cartilage defects in the intercon­dylar region of the femur in rabbits, to evaluate the microscopic pattern at different time intervals, to identify possible disadvan­tages and complications of the technique.

Methods: the experi­ment was conducted on 24 adult rabbits. Defects were created in the intercondylar area of the distal femur of both extremities: with involvement of the subchondral plate before the appearance of blood dew — 12 defects in the main group and 10 in the con­trol group, without its involvement — 12 and 10, respectively. On the 7th d ay a fter t he o peration, p latelet r ich p lasma w as injected into the joints of the control group rabbits. In 2 ani­mals (intact), the knee joints were not injured. After 2, 4 and 8 weeks, a macroscopic and histological analysis of the formed regenerate was carried out.

Results: 8 weeks after the operation, the average thickness of the regenerate in animals with damage to the subchondral plate was (0.34 ± 0.06) mm in the main group and (0.58 ± 0.009) mm in the control group. Without damage to the subchondral plate, the regeneration of the cartilaginous tissue is limited and after 8 weeks is practically not observed even when using platelet rich plasma. Regenerate in the main group was a fibrous-cartilaginous structure with signs of dif­ferentiation of chondroblasts, in control — fibrous, with a large number of vessels.

Conclusion: the structure of the regenerate in the defects of the articular cartilage with the involve­ment of the subchondral plate proved to be qualitatively better in the subgroup of animals that received platelet rich plasma in the postoperative period.