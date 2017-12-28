Infectious complications of surgical treatment in long bone methaepiphyseal fractures

In recent decades, metalosteosynthesis has been used to treat fractures of bones, the indications to which are rapidly expand­ing, which is promoted by the spread of AO’s development. Along with this, there is a significant number of complications of metalosteosynthesis, first of all, infection. It is generally be­lieved that complications in the use of internationally recog­nized AO technologies are associated only with the low profes­sional training of surgeons, which is difficult to accept complete­ly.

Objective: to conduct a retrospective analysis of the causes of infectious complications after metalosteosynthesis fractures of distal metaepiphises of long bones and on its basis to deter­mine tactical and technological measures to reduce their num­ber.

Methods: the clinical material of the department of bone infection «Kharkiv City Multiprofile Hospital № 18» was used. The study group included 78 patients with infectious complica­tions after osteosynthesis of fractures of distal metaepiphises of long bones.

Results: the interaction between infection compli­cations and the chosen tactics of surgical treatment was traced. Among the most likely causes of infectious complications after metalosteosynthesis fractures of the pilon type are either tacti­cal or preoperative planning errors. In the case of open and high-energy injury, distal metaepiphises of long bones is recommended to give preference to extra-osseous methods of osteo­synthesis.

: for the prevention of i infectious compli­cations, advanced understanding of AO technologies in the light of the biological principles of osteosynthesis, careful preoperative planning, technological support of operations, training of surgeons, expanded use of methods of extra-focal fixation with open and high-energy injury is necessary.