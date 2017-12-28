Role of racing in anterior cruciate ligament injury
Abstract
The use of orthoses and braces in patients with damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and post-arthroscopic reconstruction is a fairly widespread phenomenon.
Objective: to determine the effectiveness of the application of orthoses of various structures in patients with anterior cruciate ligament injury using hardware-software baseometric complex.
Methods: 50 patients with anterior cruciate ligament damage and 50 healthy volunteers were screened. Bazometric study with the help of the hardware-software baseometric complex (baseometer) KE 03191680.010-2005 of the UkrNII prosthesis production was carried out without a latch and using 4 types of knee joint fasteners. The parameters of two-stops standing on the base-platform were analyzed: load distribution (%) of the total body mass between the lower extremities, incapacitability, displacement of the general pressure center in the frontal and sagittal planes, and the rotation of the general pressure center.
Results: in patients with injuries of anterior cruciate ligament, a significant prevalence of body mass distribution for the intact lower limb was found to be significant (73.3 ± 2.8) and (26.7 ± 1.6) %, respectively; the weight bearing factor was 0.36 ± 0.4; displacement of the general CT in the frontal plane — (11.5 ± 1.1) mm; in the sagital — (7.2 ± 1.0) mm; rotating angle of the general pressure center — (7.8 ± 1.2)°. Under the conditions of the use of fixators, depending on their type, a tendency to reduce the asymmetry of the body weight distribution between the limbs is determined.Conclusions: as a result of the survey of healthy volunteers, the main indicators of the two-limb standing on the base-platform were obtained. The analysis of baseline rates of patients with anterior cruciate ligament injury showed a significant deviation compared with the group of volunteers. Among the studied designs of knee joint fixation devices, the knee joint with a two-axis hinge was most functionally suitable. It allows the maximum correction and improvement of biomechanical indicators of statics and fatigue of the injured limb.
Keywords
References
