Results of surgical treatment of intertrochanteric and trochanteric fractures in eldery patients
Abstract
Intertrochateric and trochanteric include 52 % out of all femoral fractures. More than 91 % of these fractures occur in people 65 years of age and older. Despite the variety of implants, the number of unsatisfactory treatment outcomes remains high. The fatal outcome due to these fractures is 12–19 % and increases with age.
Objective: to evaluate the long-term results of metalloesteosynthesis and hip replacement in an improved method in elderly people with intertrochateric and trochanteric lfemoral fractures.
Methods: 156 patients aged 61 to 94 years were examined. Joint replacement was performed in 51 patients (study group), metalloesteosynthesis with PFN, DHS, angular and LCP-plates — 105 (control). The Harris score was used to analyze long-term functional results.
Results: satisfactory functional results of the treatment were obtained after the PFN and DHS — (75.13 ± 10.14) and (72.83 ± 17.36) respectively. When using angular and LCP plates, treatment was unsatisfactory — (55.71 ± 19.28) and (67.67 ± 19.73) points, respectively. In the group of total cement endoprosthesis, the results were evaluated as excellent — (93.0 ± 4.33) points; subtotal bipolar — good (86.53 ± 9.7) points; subtotal monopolar — satisfactory (78.23 ± 7.92) points. The total score of excellent and good results in patients in the study group was 76.47 %, the control group — 35.48 %, the poor — 5.88 % and 64.58 % respectively.
Conclusion: hip joint replacement in patients over 61 years of age with intertrochateric and trochanteric fractures of the femur gives the best long-term functional results compared to the metalloesteosynthesis.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Vakulenko VM, Vakulenko AV, Nedelko AA. Outcome prognosis for surgical treatment of patients with trochanteric femoral fractures. Trauma. 2012;13(2):85–8. (in Russian)
Kalashikov AV, Malik VD, Kalashnikov OV. The effectiveness of new technologies implementation in the surgical treatment of cereberal fractures of femur. Actual questions of pharmaceutical and medical science and practice. 2016;2(21):74–8. doi: 10.14739/2409-2932.2016.2.70900. (in Ukrainian)
Azizov MJ, Ruziboev DR. Clinical and functional results of total hip arthroplasty. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2012;1:81–3. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872012181-83. (in Russian)
Dulaev AK, Potapchuk AA, Tsed AN. Features of surgical treatment and rehabilitation of elderly patients with femur fractures pertrochanteric. Scientific notes SPbGMU im. Akad. Pavlov. 2011;18(4):40–3. (in Russian)
Loskutov AE, Vasilchenko E. Early results of total hip arthroplasty with cement fixation. Journal of orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics. 2013;(4):26–9. (in Russian)
Minasov BSh, Aslyamov NN, Yakupov RR. The functional status of patients with hip fractures pertrochanteric depending on the medical technology. The genius of orthopedics. 2013;(2):77–9. (in Russian)
Yang B, Lin X, Yin XM,Wen XZ. Bipolar versus unipolar hemiarthroplasty for displaced femoral neck fractures in the elder patient: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials. Eur J Orthop Surg Traumatol. 2015;25(3):425–33. doi: 10.1007/s00590-014-1565-2.
Karev DB, Karev BA, Boltrukevich SI. Hemiarthroplasty of the hip joint in the treatment of medial fractures in patients of older age groups. Surgery news. 2010;(2):76–81. (in Russian)
Kalchenko AV, Babalian VA, Gurbanov TS, Maznyakov SM. Surgical treatment of osteoporotic fractures in the proximal femur (review of the literature). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics. 2016;2:111–119. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720162111-119. (in Ukrainian)
Buryanov OA, Omelchenko TN. Prokarti forte in treatment of patients with early-stage osteoarthritis. Pain. Joints. Spine.2016;(2):21–7. (in Ukrainian)
Zhuk PM, Kayafa AM. The method of endoprosthetics of the hip in the course of the pertrochanteric and intertrochanteric fractures of the femur in people of the older age group. Patent 120266 UA. IPC A61B 17/56 (2006.01), A61F 2/32(2006.01). № u201704501; 10.05.2017; 25.10.2017; Bul. No 20. (in Ukrainian)
Zhuk PM, Kayafa AM. Bone holder. Patent 114933 UA. IPC A61B 17/56 (2006.01), A61F 2/32 (2006.01). № u201610321; 10.10.2016; 27.03.2017; Bul. No 6. (in Ukrainian)
Yuriychuk LM, Polulyah MV, Klepach MS, Shidlovskii MS, et al. Biomechanical evaluation of different methods of fixation in the case of unstable fractures of the trochanteric region of the femur in experiment. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2012;(3):10–3. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872012310-13. (in Ukrainian)
Shymon VM, Lytvak VV, Shymon MV, Sherehiy AA. Conservative therapy in the treatment of patients old age after endoprosthetics. Trauma. 2014;15(3):80–1. (in Ukrainian)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017415-19
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 Petro Zhuk, Andriy Kayafa
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.