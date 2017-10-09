Open Access Subscription Access
Mykola Oleksiyovich Korzh
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the famous Ukrainian orthopedist-traumatologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor Korzh Nikolay Alekseevich, who celebrated his 70th birthday on August 12, 2017.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720173112-113
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2017 Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.