Escobar syndrome (multiple pterygium syndrome) associated with osteogenesis imperfecta: a case report

Bussiere JA. L’homme au cou de Chapelle, developpement anormal d’un faisceau musculaire acromiomastoidienne rudimentaire, malformation congénitale rare, observé à Pondicherry (index orientales). Annales d’hygiène et de médecine colonials. 1902;5:686–88.

Escobar V, Bixler D, Gleiser S, Weaver DD, Gibbs T. Multiple pterygium syndrome. Am J Dis Child. 1978;132(6):609–11.

Ramer JC, Ladda RL, Demuth WW. Multiple pterygium syndrome: an overview. Am J Dis Child. 1988;142(7):794–8.

Van Dijk FS, Sillence DO. Osteogenesis imperfecta: Clinical diagnosis, nomenclature and severity assessment. Am J Med Genet. 2014;164A(6):1470–81. doi: 10.1002/ajmg.a.36545.

Byers PH, Krakow D, Nunes ME, Pepin M. Genetic evaluation of suspected osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Genet Med. 2006;8(6):383–8. doi: 10.109701.gim.0000223557.54670.aa.

Sillence DO, Senn A, Danks DM. Genetic heterogeneity in osteogenesis imperfecta. J Med Genet. 1979;16(2):101–16.

Morgan NV, Brueton LA, Cox P, Greally MT, Tolmie J, Pasha S, Aligianis IA, van Bokhoven H, Marton T, Al-Gazali L, Morton JE, Oley C, Johnson CA, Trembath RC, Brunner HG, Maher ER. Mutations in the embryonal subunit of the acetylcholine receptor (CHRNG) cause lethal and Escobar variants of multiple pterygium syndrome. Am J Hum Genet. 2006;79(2):390–5. doi: 10.1086/506256.

Seo J, Choi IH, Lee JS, Yoo Y, Kim NK, Choi M, Ko JM, Shin YB Rare cases of congenital arthrogryposis multiplex caused by novel recurrent CHRNG mutations. J Hum Genet. 2015;60(4):213–5. doi: 10.1038/jhg.2015.2.

Forlino A, Marini JC. Osteogenesis imperfecta. Lancet. 2016;387(10028):1657–71. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(15)00728-X.

Balasubramanian M, Sobey GJ, Wagner BE, Peres LC, Bowen J, Bexon J, Javaid MK, Arundel P, Bishop NJ. Osteogenesis imperfecta: Ultrastructural and histological findings on examination of skin revealing novel insights into genotype-phenotype correlation. Ultrastruct Pathol. 2016;40(2):71–6. doi: 10.3109/01913123.2016.1140253.